Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $18.45. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 7,172 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,498,709 shares of company stock valued at $51,591,809.

Several analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

