Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OHPAU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

