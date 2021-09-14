ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

