Orbs Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $309.59 million and $16.37 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.