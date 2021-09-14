Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09-10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

