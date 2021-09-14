Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.58.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

