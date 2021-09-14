Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

