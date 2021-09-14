Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 383,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.