Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. 17,704,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

