OpenOcean Trading Down 9.1% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.