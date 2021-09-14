Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$107.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

ONEXF stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. Onex has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

