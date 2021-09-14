One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $243.85. 21,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

