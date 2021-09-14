One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.56. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

