One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 634.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.22. 61,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,405. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.97.

