One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,605 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

