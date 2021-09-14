One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,111 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

