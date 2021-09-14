Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.98. 107,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.