Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,658. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

