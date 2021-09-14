Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

TRV stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.37. 4,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,572. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.