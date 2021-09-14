Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.