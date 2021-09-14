Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

