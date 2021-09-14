Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

