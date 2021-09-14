Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 3,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

