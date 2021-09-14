Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 71,000 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

