Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 171,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $91,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

