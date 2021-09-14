Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 81.48 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.04.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

