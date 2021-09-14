OctoFi (OCTO) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $21,927.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00018140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00814027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043983 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

