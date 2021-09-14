O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ PERI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.