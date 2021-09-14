O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

