O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,590.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.