O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,997,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.