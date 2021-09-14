O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Veritiv worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.