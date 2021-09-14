NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NSFDF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.