NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NSFDF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
