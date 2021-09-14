NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,893.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.