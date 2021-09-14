NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

