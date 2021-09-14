Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

