Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

