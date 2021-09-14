Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.