Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NHVCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 64,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Northern Vertex Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

