Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.45 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.