North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

