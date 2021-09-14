Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $619.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.08. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,541. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

