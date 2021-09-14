Nixon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose makes up approximately 3.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

