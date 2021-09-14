Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

NIU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 243,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,703. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after buying an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

