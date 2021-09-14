Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.