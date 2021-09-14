Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

