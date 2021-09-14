Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,249 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

