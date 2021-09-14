Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

