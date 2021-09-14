Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.