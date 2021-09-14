Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

